Customers panic as RBI imposes restrictions on Raghavendra Co-op Bank

e-rickshaw is the low hanging fruit but a few sour spots remain
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
Customers of Bengaluru-based Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank are in panic mode after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred the lender from carrying out operations.
The RBI has barred the bank from carrying out operations such as granting new loans, making investments or accepting new deposits. However, customers can withdraw up to ₹35,000 of the total balance in any account.
A few officials with the bank clarified that the RBI’s restrictions do not mean cancellation of the banking licence, but restrictions are expected to continue “till its financial position improves”.
The bank’s board of directors met on Monday but did not get a clarification from the RBI. According to the bank’s Chairman Ramakrishna, the bank’s directors will meet again on January 19 with more details of NPA numbers.
For the last two days, hundreds of customers have been waiting outside the bank in Basavanagudi’s Netkalappa Circle to collect coupons to withdraw money from the ATM.
According to a bank official, “there was a default of ₹350 crore on loans over the past three months, theryby attracting the restrictions. But these loans are secure with assets taken as securities. Even if they default, we can recover the loans by taking over the security”.
The bank started operations in 1999 and is headquartered in Basavangudi in Bengaluru.
It claims to have won awards for total business, highest profit and deposit mobilisation. The bank has posted financial statements only till 2017-18, which showed it had made a profit of more than ₹28 crore.
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
Now, more than ever, human interventions to manipulate the environment to check the rise in temperature are ...
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
With GST compensation cess, the balance in Consolidated Fund totals ₹3.59 lakh crore, which is 21.8% of ...
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...