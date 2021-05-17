Money & Banking

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company appoints Abhay Tewari as MD & CEO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 17, 2021

SUD LIFE is a joint venture of Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited, Japan

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd has announced the appointment of Abhay Tewari as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

SUD LIFE is a joint venture of Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited, Japan. Tewari joined as Appointed Actuary of SUD LIFE in the year 2014 and was holding the position of Joint President and Chief Actuary until he is elevated as MD & CEO.

