Dave Revell to join iGTB’s Growth Advisory Board

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from the Chennai-based Intellect Design Arena Ltd, on Thursday announced that Dave Revell is joining its Growth Advisory Board as Senior Strategic Advisor. Revell is a senior executive with 35 years of experience in the financial services, telecommunications and IT sectors.

Most recently, Revell was EVP and Global Chief Information Officer for CIBC. Prior to joining CIBC, he was SVP at BMO Financial Group and at Rogers Communications before that. He started his career at IBM Canada where he held various technical, corporate sales and consulting positions, says a company release to the Bombay Stock Exchange.