DBS Bank plans to have 100 touch-points in the next 12 months

DBS Bank India Ltd is expanding its footprint. From about 70 touch-points now, DBS expects to have 100 touch-points in the next six to 12 months across 25 cities, Priyashis Das, Head - Branch Banking & Wealth Management, Consumer Banking - DBS Bank India, told newspersons at a press conference held here on Thursday.

"For us, touch-points are both branches and experience centres. We will be inaugurating our sixth experience centre in a couple of months in Hyderabad," Das said.

Referring to business in Hyderabad, where DBS Bank opened a branch in March, he said: "Expanding our presence in the city has enabled us to further strengthen our relationships with customers."

“Over 30 per cent of the bank's new customer base was from the new geographies where we have launched since March 2019," Das said.

Hyderabad also recorded the highest balances per customer, as compared to other locations, he added.