DBS revises India’s FY2023 growth forecast by 100 bps to 7%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 02, 2021

The Singapore-based Bank’s economic research team observed that the 7 per cent y-o-y growth rate in FY23 will be amongst the fastest in its Asia-10 universe

DBS has revised India’s FY23 growth forecast upwards to 7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) (CY2022 6.5 per cent) from 6 per cent earlier.

The MNC bank maintained India’s full-year FY22 forecast at 9.5 per cent y-o-y. It noted that with a receding Covid case count, India’s recovery is turning more broad-based.

The DBS team assessed that into FY23, beyond the thrust from reopening gains, precautionary savings and sectoral normalisation to pre-pandemic levels, capex generation is likely to be the next driver in raising and maintaining growth on a higher plane.

“With the government needed at the wheel in the initial phase, we expect the private sector to participate thereafter when ongoing deleveraging is complete. State elections are lined-up ahead, majority of within H122,” said DBS’ economic research team comprising Radhika Rao, Senior Economist; Philip Wee, Senior FX Strategist; and Eugene Leow, Senior Rates Strategist.

Mapping the monetary policy exit strategy

In their report, “India 2022 Outlook: Shifting to a higher gear”, the DBS economic research team assessed that inflation is likely to quicken into late-2021 and Q122 towards 6 per cent owing to a passthrough of higher input prices, imported energy costs, narrowing output gap and seasonal bouts of food/perishables.

Average inflation is likely to stay above the 4 per cent midpoint target for a third consecutive year in FY22, with DBS’ forecast at 5.4 per cent y-o-y.

With growth expected to gain traction in FY23 and assuming firm commodity prices, the bank expects FY23 inflation to also average a firm 4.5 per cent y-o-y, overcoming a high base.

DBS said while on-track recovery and above-target inflation make a case for policy normalisation, authorities are likely to be watchful of the new risk on the horizon – the Omicron variant.

Notwithstanding the caution, the bank still expects a gradual exit from the ultra-accommodative policy settings to continue.

The move to conduct a longer-duration 28-day VRRR auctions is likely to be followed by a staggered increase in the reverse repo rate – by 20 basis points (each at the December 2021 and February 2022 rate reviews. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The report said a change in the policy stance is likely within first half of 2022, likely to followed by the start of policy tightening by mid-2022 (50 basis points hikes), when inflation will hover above the mid-point of the target range.

Published on December 02, 2021

