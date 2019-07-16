DCB Bank records 17% jump in profit

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Private sector lender DCB Bank has reported a 16.63 per cent increase in net profit at ₹81.06 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal, with net interest income witnessing a robust growth. The bank had registered a profit of ₹69.50 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total income rose by 20.4 per cent to ₹944.46 crore (₹784.26 crore). Net interest income grew 11.7 per cent to ₹305 crore during the quarter under review, against ₹273 crore posted in the same period last fiscal. Non-interest income grew 4.81 per cent to ₹87 crore.
The net interest margin was 3.67 per cent in the first quarter, against 3.9 per cent a year ago. “NIM was lower partially on account of higher cost of long-term refinance options,” DCB Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Murali M Natrajan, Managing Director and CEO, DCB Bank, said, “We are focusing on granular retail term deposits in order to further improve our deposit profile. Some margin pressure will be felt for two more quarters, beyond which we expect stability due to the repricing profile of long-term refinance and renewal cycle of customer deposits.”
The bank’s provisions rose 22.3 per cent to ₹40.64 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal from ₹33.23 crore in the same period in 2018-19.
Gross non-performing assets stood at ₹476.40 crore or 1.96 per cent of gross advances against 1.86 per cent a year ago. Net NPA was at 0.81 per cent of net advances, compared to 0.72 per cent a year ago.
The bank’s scrip gained 1.27 per cent to close at ₹238.80 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...