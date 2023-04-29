The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Debadatta Chand and Rajneesh Karnatak as MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bank of India (BoI), respectively, for three years.

Chand’s appointment as chief of BoB is with effect from the date of assumption of office or after July 1, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, BoB, will retire on June 30, 2023. He has been at the helm of the Bank since January 2020.

Karnatak’s appointment as chief of BoI is with effect from the date of assumption of office until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The three-year tenure of AK Das as MD & CEO of BoI ended in January 2023.