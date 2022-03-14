Debasish Panda assumes charge as IRDAI Chairman

Debasish Panda | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA ×

Prior to joining IRDAI, he served as the Secretary, Department of Financial Services

Retired Bureacurat, Debasish Panda, has assumed charge as Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Monday.

Prior to joining IRDAI, Panda served as the Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India where he superannuated December 31, 2021. He also served as the Joint Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), Additional Secretary and as a Special Secretary (Financial Services).

In Uttar Pradesh, he served as the District Magistrate in Deoria, Tehri, Uttarakashi & Ghaziabad Districts, and as the Principal Secretary (Home & Vigilance). He also held the dual charge of Resident Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh and as the Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida Development Authority.

Panda, an officer of Indian Administrative Service of 1987 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is a Post-Graduate in Physics, and also done Masters in Developmental Management.

He also has M.Phil degree in Environmental Sciences. He has undergone foreign training in Public Administration from USA & Philippines.