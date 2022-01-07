Money & Banking

Deep Jaggi appointed as CEO of IndoStar Capital Finance

Our Bureau January 07 | Updated on January 07, 2022

The Board of Directors of lndoStar Capital Finance Ltd on Friday approved the resignation of R. Sridhar as CEO of the Company. They also approved the appointment of Deep Jaggi as the CEO of the Company with immediate effect.

The non-banking finance company, in a regulatory filing, said Sridhar will continue as Vice Chairman on the Board of Directors of the Company till the completion of his current five years’ tenure -- till 17 April 2022.

IndoStar said its Board of Directors recommended to Members of the Company the appointment of Jaggi as Whole-time Director designated as CEO, for five years, subject to amendment in the Articles of Association, effective from the date of receipt of Member’s approval.

Prior to joining IndoStaras Chief Business Officer in October 2020, Jaggi was associated with HDB Financial Services Ltd(a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Bank), where he headed the Asset Finance Segment for ten years and was responsible for the profit & loss of Commercial Vehicles, Construction Equipment, Passenger Vehicles and the Tractor finance businesses.

Bobby Parikh, Chairman, IndoStar, said, “With this change, we are paving the way for a seamless leadership transition. We thank Sridhar for his contribution and believe IndoStar will benefit tremendously from Deep’s extensive retail lending experience.”

Published on January 07, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
non banking finance companies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like