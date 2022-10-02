The Department of Financial Services (DFS) will organise a special campaign from October 15 to November 26 to further deepen the financial inclusion framework in the country.

The campaign will initially be rolled out at the Gram Panchayat level in seven districts across India, the Finance Minister’s office tweeted on Sunday. The districts include Cuttack, Aurangabad, Pune, Kakinada, Kaushambi, Datia and Barpeta.

Areas of focus

According to the tweet, the campaign will focus on achieving saturation in respect of bank accounts, insurance/pension schemes for eligible individuals; distribution of loans to Farmer Produce Organisations (FPOs), self-help groups (SHGs) for the establishment of cold-chain infrastructure; expanding the coverage of MUDRA & KCC penetration for persons engaged in animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries.

The tweet also noted that the campaign will bring SHG members within the ambit of financial inclusion ecosystem of the country and mobile/Aadhaar seeding of existing accounts with special focus on making small accounts normal accounts by doing full KYC.

