Despite pandemic, TMB registers impressive performance in FY21

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has reported an impressive performance on many parameters in FY21 that include strong growth in net profit, good asset quality and higher business.
The Tuticorin-based bank’s net profit grew 48 per cent at ₹603 crore in 2020-21 as compared to ₹408 crore in 2019-20.
“While higher net interest income and other income, and lower provisions are major factors for profit growth, this performance is truly on account of the efforts of branches. Our strength lies in relationship banking and today if at all we are cut above the rest, it is because of field level staff and their connect with the customers,” said KV Rama Moorthy, Managing Director & CEO, TMB told Businessline.
The operating profit of the company grew 21 per cent at ₹1,202 crore in FY21 when compared with ₹995 crore in previous fiscal, on the back of 17 per cent growth in net interest income that stood at ₹1,538 crore as against ₹1,320 crore. The interest expenditure decreased to ₹2,072 crore from ₹2,147 crore.
TMB had a gross NPA of ₹1,085 crore as of March 31, 2021, up from ₹1,021 crore a year ago. Its gross NPA as a percentage of total advances reduced to 3.44 per cent in FY21 from 3.62 per cent in FY20. Net NPA was marginally up to 1.98 per cent from 1.80 per cent. NPA and restructured advances of the bank is only 3.93 per cent.
The bank has made additional Standard Asset Provision of ₹50 crore for the pandemic. Total advances grew 12 per cent to ₹31,541 crore from ₹28,236 crore. Total deposits stood at ₹40,970 crore from ₹36,825 crore. The company achieved its total business target of ₹72,500 crore at ₹72,511 crore, up 11 per cent from ₹65,061 crore in FY20.
Credit to MSME sector grew 18 per cent to ₹12,036 crore (₹10,170 crore in FY20).
