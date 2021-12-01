Deutsche Bank expands wealth management team in India

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday announced it had expanded its wealth management team in India with new hirings for relationship management and investment advisory.

“It is the latest in a string of wealth management hires this year at Deutsche Bank in India, which has attracted more than 15 bankers and product professionals across various segments to join the business in 2021 and early 2022,” the bank said in a statement.

Among the new hires, Rajasekar Ayyalu joins as a director in Chennai.

Four vice-presidents — Jai Bhatia, Sanyam Sharma, Anjali Vashisth and Manish Lalwani — have joined the Delhi and Mumbai offices as relationship managers.

“The business opportunity in India has become very compelling with the material wealth creation driven by entrepreneurial activity. We are now shifting gears and expanding our long-standing and established team as we seek to support our clients and reach new ones with our full suite of products and solutions,” said Amrit Singh, Head of Wealth Management, Global South Asia.