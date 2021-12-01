Deutsche Bank expands wealth management team in India

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Deutsche Bank on Wednesday announced it had expanded its wealth management team in India with new hirings for relationship management and investment advisory.
“It is the latest in a string of wealth management hires this year at Deutsche Bank in India, which has attracted more than 15 bankers and product professionals across various segments to join the business in 2021 and early 2022,” the bank said in a statement.
Among the new hires, Rajasekar Ayyalu joins as a director in Chennai.
Scripbox announces wealth management services tailored to defence personnel
Four vice-presidents — Jai Bhatia, Sanyam Sharma, Anjali Vashisth and Manish Lalwani — have joined the Delhi and Mumbai offices as relationship managers.
Indian Bank to leverage Fisdom tie-up for offering more wealth management products
“The business opportunity in India has become very compelling with the material wealth creation driven by entrepreneurial activity. We are now shifting gears and expanding our long-standing and established team as we seek to support our clients and reach new ones with our full suite of products and solutions,” said Amrit Singh, Head of Wealth Management, Global South Asia.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...