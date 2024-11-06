Deutsche Bank has infused ₹5,113 crore into its India branch operations to fund its growth plans in the country, according to a statement.

“The above (fresh capital), along with retained earnings and other statutory components, increases the regulatory capital of Deutsche Bank AG India branches, to nearly ₹30,000 crore, a jump of 33 per cent over 2023 levels,” the lender said.

With India at the top from a global investment perspective, Deutsche Bank said it is aiding growth in digital transformation, sustainable finance, technology, and infrastructure development. Over the last decade, the bank has significantly increased its capital investments, tripling the capital base for Deutsche Bank Group in India.

“This incremental capital into our India franchise is a strong validation of confidence in our business model and potential in this country. As a Global Hausbank, we continue to see opportunities for us to work ever more closely with our clients, to support them with best-in-class services and advice,” added Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group, India.

The lender offers corporate banking, investment banking, and private banking services to clients in India. The current capital infusion is the largest capital allocation the bank has made into India in recent years, the lender said. Its balance sheet size stood at ₹1.45 lakh crore as of March end.

