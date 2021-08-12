Deutsche Bank to start IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
-
German banking major Deutsche Bank will set up an IFSC-Banking Unit (IBU) at India's first International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City (GIFT IFSC).
The GIFT SEZ Authority on Thursday accorded approval to the European lender to set up an IBU making it the 17th IBU to come at the country's first IFSC.
The bank currently has over ₹19,000 crore of capital deployed in its India branch operations, would now look to carry out international business transactions from the IBU at GIFT-IFSC.
"The banking unit will allow us to expand the services available to our clients to smoothly carry out international business transactions, particularly in the areas of Financing, Trade and Currencies," said Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank India. "With borders between global financial centres increasingly blurring, establishing a presence at the IFSC in GIFT City was the next logical step for us as we seek to support the growth aspirations of our clients," he added.
Deutsche Bank has global network spread across 59 countries, is among the largest international banks operating in India for over 40 years.
It offers services across Corporate Banking, Investment Banking and its International Private Bank. The Deutsche Bank Group currently employs more than 18,000 people across its various entities in the country.
"We welcome Deutsche Bank, one of the leading European banks to launch its offshore banking operations at GIFT IFSC. This will serve as a primer for renowned banks from other geographies to consider GIFT City a viable destination for international financial services," said Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City.
Adding further, he said, "Progressive banking regulations in GIFT IFSC provides new business opportunities in several areas for foreign banks such as FPI Business, Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF), Aircraft leasing- financing, and upcoming framework to enable international bullion exchange operations from GIFT IFSC."
With the latest Deutsche Bank IBU, the total number of IBUs at GIFT-IFSC will increase to 17.
Since being established in 2015, the International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City has attracted leading international and domestic players across the financial services spectrum. The Banking transactions at the GIFT IFSC has crossed USD 100 billion in value by the end of July 2021.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...