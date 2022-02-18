Dhani app loans: Many customers wait for resolution

The fraudulent use of PAN data by third parties to obtain loans from the Dhani app has impacted a large number of people across the country. Taking to social media, a number of customers have blamed KYC and questioned if there were procedural lapses at the company that led to the problem

Actor Sunny Leone also took to Twitter to report a similar complaint, but while her problem was resolved speedily, many others are still waiting for resolution of their problem.

“When I visited the company office today after having lodged my complaint previously, I was told that Dhani has escalated it to the fraud-detecting team. It will take another 15 days now,” said Vishv Garg, an impacted customer, adding that he is worried that collection agents may start calling him for the loan amount in the meantime.

Many customers on social media also said they are waiting for resolution of the problem by the company.

The company is understood to be working with credit bureaus to restore the credit scores of the affected customers.

Identity theft cases

Responding to queries from BusinessLine, a Dhani spokesperson said the company has an extensive customer service team that is working on these identity theft cases to provide speedy resolution after due diligence

“Our process is completely online and we follow industry best practices to offer these credit limit to our customers. We have received few cases where fraudulent people have tried to forge KYC details and avail a credit line on our platform,” the spokesperson said, adding that the count is only a few, and the company will leave no stone unturned to mitigate any possibility of identity theft.

“Our risk management and tech teams have been on an overdrive, constantly building more robust systems to try and keep such activities at a distance. We have integrated with G-defence, which is a global security platform to further re-verify each device against a specific customer and PAN through various data-fields. This will stop these stray incidents of identity thefts,” the spokesperson said.

The issue first came to light earlier this week when users reported that their PAN data is being used fraudulently to open accounts and take loans from the app. The loan amounts had turned overdue and has impacted the credit scores of many of them.

Dhani app is a completely online personal loan provider. Dhani Loans and Services, formerly Indiabulls Consumer Finance Limited, is a non-deposit-taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India, and is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dhani Services Limited.