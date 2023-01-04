Dhanlaxmi Bank has launched all new retail internet banking – DhanDelight, and retail mobile banking app – DhanSmart . The new services are built on omni channel platform having various features covering different banking needs of customers.

Shivan J K, MD & CEO, Dhanlaxmi Bank, said the products will enhance customer convenience and is a landmark in the digital landscape of the bank. The latest UI (User Interface) and UX (User Experience) provides a refreshing user experience and will enable customers to do the financial transactions more securely. The mobile app, DhanSmart, also offers dark theme to improve visual ergonomics, reduce eye strain and helps in conserving battery power.

The applications come with value-added features such as biometric authentication for mobile users, dash board for internet users, user defined themes, soft token for transaction authentication, credit card reports, online subscription of various social security and other schemes, online financial transactions and payments etc.

DhanDelight and DhanSmart have the latest information system security features to provide secure banking.