Dhanlaxmi Bank reports 11% growth in gross advances

Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a 10.53 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in gross advances to ₹7,557 crore as of December-end 2021 against ₹6,837 crore as of December-end 2020. During the third quarter (Q3) of FY22, the private sector bank’s gross advances rose by ₹586 crore.

The Bank’s total deposits were up 5.53 per cent y-o-y to ₹12,090 crore as of December-end 2021 against ₹11,456 crore as of December-end 2020, as per provisional business updates notified by the Bank to the exchanges.

During Q3, Dhanlaxmi Bank’s total deposits increased by ₹172 crore. The incremental credit-deposit ratio was at about 341 per cent in Q3. The proportion of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits rose to 33.14 per cent of total deposits as of December-end 2021 against 32.30 per cent as of December-end 2020.