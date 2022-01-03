Dhanlaxmi Bank reports 11% growth in gross advances

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a 10.53 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in gross advances to ₹7,557 crore as of December-end 2021 against ₹6,837 crore as of December-end 2020. During the third quarter (Q3) of FY22, the private sector bank’s gross advances rose by ₹586 crore.
The Bank’s total deposits were up 5.53 per cent y-o-y to ₹12,090 crore as of December-end 2021 against ₹11,456 crore as of December-end 2020, as per provisional business updates notified by the Bank to the exchanges.
During Q3, Dhanlaxmi Bank’s total deposits increased by ₹172 crore. The incremental credit-deposit ratio was at about 341 per cent in Q3. The proportion of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits rose to 33.14 per cent of total deposits as of December-end 2021 against 32.30 per cent as of December-end 2020.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...