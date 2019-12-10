Dhanlaxmi Bank's Board appoints V Viswanathan as additional director

V Viswanathan has been appointed as Additional Director on the Board of Dhanlaxmi Bank with effect from December 09, 2019.

Viswanathan, who retired as Chief General Manager of State Bank of Hyderabad in 2017, will hold office upto the date of the next Annual General Meeting, the private sector bank said in an exchange filing.

The Bank had appointed G Venkatanarayanan as Additional Director with effect from October 31, 2019, holding office upto the date of the next Annual General Meeting. He retired as General Manager of State Bank of India in 2017.

Committee of Directors

T Latha had resigned as MD & CEO and Director of Dhanlaxmi Bank in her letter dated October 30, 2019 due to personal reasons. Her resignation was accepted by the Board with effect from close of business hours on October 31, 2019.

Also read: Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 profit rises to ₹22 crore

On November 1, the Bank informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India has approved the interim arrangement of formation of a Committee of Directors to exercise the powers vested with the Managing Director & CEO till such time a new MD & CEO is appointed and assumes charge. The senior most officer will look after the Bank's day to day functioning during the said period.

As advised by RBI, the interim arrangement will not continue beyond four months within which the Bank will complete the process of identification and appointment of a new MD& CEO, the Bank said.