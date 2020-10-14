Dhanlaxmi Banks invites applications for new MD&CEO

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd (DLB) has advertised for the position of MD & CEO in the wake of its shareholders rejecting the resolution for the appointment of Sunil Gurbaxani as MD & CEO at the 93rd annual general meeting (AGM) held on September 30, 2020.

The Thrissur (Kerala)-headquartered private sector bank is looking for a banker who has all-round experience of at least 25 years as a commercial banker, preferably in areas such as branch operations, administration, credit, retail, SME, treasury, risk management and planning.

As per the advertisement, the candidate, who should be between 52 and 63 years of age as on October 1, 2020, should have been in the rank of general manager or above in a public/ private sector bank for at least two years. Exposure to board functions would be preferable, it added.

The candidate should not be less than a Graduate, preferably with CAIIB (Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers).

The 93-year old bank said: “The candidate should be a leader of exceptional integrity, who will be able to steer the bank to greater heights without compromising its unique heritage, while also implementing its vision and mission.”

DLB, in a regulatory filing on October 1, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved an interim arrangement for the formation of a three member Committee of Directors at the Bank to exercise the powers of Managing Director & CEO till such time a new chief takes charge.

The Committee of Directors has been constituted with G Subramonia Iyer as Chairman and G Rajagopalan Nair and P.K Vijayakumar as Members.

“As advised by the RBI, the interim arrangement will not continue beyond four months within which the Bank will complete the process of identification and appointment of a new MD & CEO,” the bank said in the filing.