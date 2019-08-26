DHFL appoints KK Mankeshwar as new auditor; Chaturvedi and Shah also quits

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has appointed KK Mankeshwar as its new statutory auditor. The decision was taken at a meeting of its board of directors on Monday.

Significantly, the troubled NBFC said its other auditor – Mumbai-based Chaturvedi and Shah LLP – has also resigned.

This comes soon after Deloitte, which was its joint auditor, put in its papers.

“The board of directors also took on record the resignation of the statutory auditors of the company, Chaturvedi and Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants, in terms of the communication received by the company on August 25, on account of Disclaimer of Opinion expressed by them on the financial statements of the company as on March 31, and resultant review of their client continuation and acceptance process,” DHFL said in a regulatory filing.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells

The company said it will be holding its annual general meeting on September 28. DHFL had, on August 6, said that Deloitte Haskins & Sells has resigned as its joint statutory auditor.

“The reasons cited by Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP are that in view of the matters stated in the Disclaimer of Opinion in the financial statements of the company for the year ended on March 31 issued by them and its consequential effect on reporting under the Companies Act, 2013, their firm’s policy on client acceptance and continuation does not permit them to continue as statutory auditors of the company,” it had said at the time.