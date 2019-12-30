DHFL creditors submit ₹86,892 crore claim

Financial creditors have submitted claims aggregating ₹86,892 crore to the administrator of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) initiated against the company by the Reserve Bank of India.

The claims admitted stand at ₹80,980 crore and the amount under verification is ₹5,912 crore, according to data compiled by the administrator. The first meeting of the committee of creditors, which was held on Monday, assessed the status of claims and the way forward in the resolution process, among others. Among the financial creditors, large claims were submitted by Catalyst Trusteeship (₹11,473 crore for secured public issue-3; ₹11,201 crore for secured public issue-2; and ₹4,510 crore for secured public issue-1), State Bank of India (₹10,083 crore) and Bank of India (₹4,125 crore).

Operational creditors submitted claims aggregating ₹60.76 crore. This is under verification. Employees (163) submitted claims aggregating ₹2.01 crore.

Of this, ₹1.81-crore claim has been admitted and ₹19.30 lakh is under verification.