DHFL plans to start transfer of recovery amount to depositors

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The resolution of mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) seems to be under way, with the company planning to transfer the recovery amount to its depositors.
DHFL has sent messages to fixed deposit and NCD holders, asking them to update their bank account and contact details.
“To ensure receipt of proceeds/ settlement in accordance with the Resolution Plan approved by NCLT, Mumbai Bench vide its order dated June 7, 2021, for your NCD holdings in DHFL, it is important that your latest bank account and contact details are updated in the list of debenture holders,” said DHFL in its communication to NCD holders. It has also sent a similar message to FD holders. Further, in a stock exchange filing, DHFL has said the record date for de-listing NCDs from the stock exchanges has been fixed as July 30.
Many of the FD and NCD holders have expressed concerns about the transfer of funds, pointing out that their petitions challenging the payout of funds are pending in court.
“The matter of distribution of funds is still in appeal and will be decided by the NCLAT,” said Vinay Kumar Mittal, a lead petitioner in the court on behalf of the FD holders of DHFL.
FD holder Rommel Rodrigues, who has filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court, said the move by DHFL is unacceptable. “While approving the resolution plan, the NCLT had had said it is subject to all appeals,” he said.
Under the current resolution plan, FD holders will get about ₹1,241 crore, 23 per cent of their admitted claims of about ₹5,400 crore.
NCD holders have been classified in different categories based on their investments, and will also get lesser repayment than their admitted claims.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has refused to stay implementation of Piramal’s resolution plan for DHFL, but is hearing pleas filed by NCD holder 63 Moons Technologies and fixed deposit holders. It has set September 15 as the date for the final hearing on the plea of 63 Moons. In the case of FD holders, it has set September 16 as the next date of hearing.
The NCLT had approved the ₹37,250 crore resolution plan of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd for DHFL.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...