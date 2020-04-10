DHFL promoters with 21 others detained in Mahabaleshwar for violating lockdown

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Deewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) have been detained in Mahabaleshwar for violating the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The police found the two men along with 21 other family members at their farmhouse according to media reports.

The Wadhawanshad travelled to Mahabaleshwar on the morning of April 9. The police were informed by the locals who came to know of the group has travelled to the farmhouse from Mumbai, MoneyControl reported.

The family had travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar based on a special pass for “family emergency” issued by Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home Department of Maharashtra, it said.

The Satara police have confirmed that the 23 family members who have been detained have been placed under institutional quarantine at a government hospital in Panchgani, the report said.

A complaint has been made against the family under IPC 188, 269 and 270.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that an investigation would be conducted as to how the family had managed to travel to Mahabaleshwar in the first place.

"An investigation will be conducted about how 23 people from the Wadhwan family were allowed to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar," he had tweeted.

Earlier in March, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked Kapil Wadhwan along with former Yes Bank top boss Rana Kapoor charging them with corruption and fund diversion according to previous reports.

The CBI FIR had also named Kapoor, his wife Bindu Rana Kapoor and their daughters Roshini Kapoor, Raakhe Kapoor Tandon as well as Radha Kapoor Khanna. The agency had alleged that Rana Kapoor and Kapil Wadhawan had entered into a criminal conspiracy for extending financial assistance to DHFL by Yes Bank Limited.

The Enforcement Directorate on March 16 had summoned former DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to appear before the agency on March 17 regarding the case. They had reportedly failed to appear before the agency citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for their non-appearance according to reports.