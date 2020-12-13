DHFL reports new loan fraud of ₹1,058 cr

Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) reported a fresh fraud of ₹1,058.32 crore based on an additional report filed by Grant Thornton.
“The preliminary estimation included in all the three applications combined, places the monetary impact of the concerned transactions at approximately ₹1,058.32 crore (which includes ₹18.47 crore towards notional loss of interest on account of charging lower rate of interest),” DHFL said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.
Based on the report by Grant Thornton, which is the transaction auditor, the Administrator of DHFL has filed three applications before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on December 12, the company further said.
The first application relates to disbursements made by DHFL to certain borrowers including El Dorado Biotech, Fortune Broking Intermediary, Fortune Gilts and Black Rock Financial Services, in the form of loan against property. This was used for premature redemption of NCDs held by certain other entities. This transaction took place during April and August 2019 and involves ₹592 crore towards outstanding principle, according to the report.
The second application is for diverting excess funds from DHFL’s account for “purported consideration” towards purchase of NAPHA property by the company. The excess amount paid for the purchase was ₹330.31 crore. The funds were then further diverted to entities that are linked to the promoters and ex-directors of DHFL. According to the report, this took place during during 2009-10 to 2016-17.
The third application is regarding Inter Corporate Deposits by DHFL to Shrem Investments and Shrem Construction and the execution of a pledge agreement pursuant to which the NCDs of DHFL were pledged to secure the due repayment of ICDs, which occurred in 2018-19. This involves ₹71 crore towards outstanding principle.
The three applications have been filed against 34 respondents including Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan.
Earlier in September, a forensic audit by Grant Thornton into the affairs of DHFL had unearthed fraudulent transactions of over ₹17,000 crore, including approximately ₹14,046 crore, as the amount outstanding in the books of the company as on June 30, 2019 and additionally ₹3,348 crore being the amount considered as due and outstanding towards notional loss
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Raman Mittal(Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW)
A scheme to make air travel affordable to Indians in every corner of the country has not spread its wings ...
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru, the Amazon Prime film based on his autobiography, ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...