DHFL resolution: FD holders may vote against distribution mechanism

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Concerned about the low recovery prospects, a large section of fixed deposit holders, especially those in the retail category, are likely to vote against the distribution mechanism in the resolution plans for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).
“We will vote against the plans and we hope that the stance helps to strengthen our case in the court,” said Vinay Kumar Mittal, a lead petitioner in the court on behalf of the FD holders of DHFL.
“We will not support the plan,” he further said.
FD holders are keen to be repaid in full for their investments in DHFL, while under the distribution mechanism, they will get much lesser, and for many, it would be a negligible amount.
FD holders have admitted claims of about ₹5,500 crore in DHFL.
As part of the resolution on distribution mechanism for DHFL, FD holders and non-convertible debenture holders will be divided into four categories based on the value of their admitted claims.
The first category of up to ₹2 lakh will get 100 per cent repayment of the principal under the resolution mechanism.
The second category is between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh, followed by the third category of ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, and the fourth category would be of over ₹10 lakh.
According to Mittal, the recovery for the remaining three categories will be negligible.
Both Piramal and Oaktree have set aside funds for the FD holders in the resolution plans. Voting on the resolution plans is on till January 14.
While the voting share of FD holders, especially retail FD holders, is low in the resolution plan, Mittal is hopeful that it will strengthen their case in court.
The NCLT is hearing a petition of FD holders on DHFL dues and the next hearing is scheduled on January 20.
“We will continue our legal fight,” Mittal stressed.
FD holders are, however, unlikely to join NCD holders after 63 Moons Technologies invited them as well as other NCD holders to join with them in the NCLT Mumbai by filing separate applications for recovery from fraudulent transactions.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...