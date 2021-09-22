DICGC asks depositors of 21 UCBs to submit relevant documents to enable it process claims

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has asked depositors of 21 urban co-operative banks (UCBs) currently under its All Inclusive Directions (AID), to contact their banks and submit the declaration of willingness to enable DICGC to make payments and also update any other documents/ information, including KYC, if needed by the bank.
This is to ensure that depositors’ claims can be included in the list being prepared by UCBs for submission to DICGC by October 15, 2021.
The 21 UCBs include 11 from Maharashtra, 5 from Karnataka, one each from Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
With the DICGC (Amendment) Act, 2021, coming into force with effect from September 1, 2021, the Corporation will pay the depositors of the insured banks placed under AID (with restrictions on withdrawal of deposits), an amount equivalent to the deposits outstanding (up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh) within a period not exceeding 90 days.
“Necessary instructions have been issued to these banks to submit the claims within 45 days after obtaining the willingness of depositors to claim deposit insurance,” DICGC said in a statement.
The verification and settlement of the claims on submission by the banks in the aforesaid list should be done within the next 45 days by DICGC (November 29, 2021).
“These banks shall submit a claim list by October 15, 2021, and update the position as on November 29, 2021 (with principal and interest), in a final updated (second) list, to enable DICGC to settle the claim and discharge its insurance liability in full as per norms,” the statement said.
Unpaid (updated willingness list) / difference in amount of deposits up to eligible amount (as per final updated list submitted by November 29, 2021) will be paid within 30 days of receipt (that is by December 29, 2021).
Banks placed under AID
S. No.
Bank Name
State
1
Adoor Co-Operative Urban Bank Ltd
Kerala
2
Bidar Mahila Urban Co-Op. Bank Ltd
Karnataka
3
City Co-Operative Bank Ltd
Maharashtra
4
Hindu Co-Op. Bank Ltd, Pathankot
Punjab
5
Kapol Co-Operative Bank Ltd.
Maharashtra
6
Maratha Sahakari Bank Ltd., Mumbai.
Maharashtra
7
Millath Co-Operative Bank Ltd
Karnataka
8
Needs Of Life Co-Operative Bank Ltd.
Maharashtra
9
Padmashree Dr. Vithal Rao Vikhe Patil
MaharashtraÂ
10
People’s Co-Operative Bank Ltd., Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh
11
Punjab & Maharashtra Co-Op. Bank Ltd.
Maharashtra
12
Rupee Co-Operative Bank Ltd.
Maharashtra
13
Shri Anand Coop. Bank Ltd., Pune
Maharashtra
14
Sikar Urban Co-Op. Bank Ltd.
Rajasthan
15
Sri Gururaghvendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha
Karnataka
16
The Mudhol Co-Operative Bank Ltd
Karnataka
17
Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd.
Maharashtra
18
Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank Ltd
Maharashtra
19
Independence Cooperative Bank Ltd, Nashik
Maharashtra
20
Deccan Urban Co-Operative Bank Ltd., Vijayapur
Karnataka
21
Garha Co-Operative Bank Ltd., Guna
Madhya Pradesh
