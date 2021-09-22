Money & Banking

DICGC asks depositors of 21 UCBs to submit relevant documents to enable it process claims

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 22, 2021

The 21 UCBs include 11 from Maharashtra, 5 from Karnataka, one each from Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has asked depositors of 21 urban co-operative banks (UCBs) currently under its All Inclusive Directions (AID), to contact their banks and submit the declaration of willingness to enable DICGC to make payments and also update any other documents/ information, including KYC, if needed by the bank.

This is to ensure that depositors’ claims can be included in the list being prepared by UCBs for submission to DICGC by October 15, 2021.

The 21 UCBs include 11 from Maharashtra, 5 from Karnataka, one each from Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

More
DICGC moves to engage CA firms to complete depositor verification at 55-odd UCBs
 

With the DICGC (Amendment) Act, 2021, coming into force with effect from September 1, 2021, the Corporation will pay the depositors of the insured banks placed under AID (with restrictions on withdrawal of deposits), an amount equivalent to the deposits outstanding (up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh) within a period not exceeding 90 days.

“Necessary instructions have been issued to these banks to submit the claims within 45 days after obtaining the willingness of depositors to claim deposit insurance,” DICGC said in a statement.

The verification and settlement of the claims on submission by the banks in the aforesaid list should be done within the next 45 days by DICGC (November 29, 2021).

“These banks shall submit a claim list by October 15, 2021, and update the position as on November 29, 2021 (with principal and interest), in a final updated (second) list, to enable DICGC to settle the claim and discharge its insurance liability in full as per norms,” the statement said.

Unpaid (updated willingness list) / difference in amount of deposits up to eligible amount (as per final updated list submitted by November 29, 2021) will be paid within 30 days of receipt (that is by December 29, 2021).

Banks placed under AID

S. No.

Bank Name

State

1

Adoor Co-Operative Urban Bank Ltd

Kerala

2

Bidar Mahila Urban Co-Op. Bank Ltd

Karnataka

3

City Co-Operative Bank Ltd

Maharashtra

4

Hindu Co-Op. Bank Ltd, Pathankot

Punjab

5

Kapol Co-Operative Bank Ltd.

Maharashtra

6

Maratha Sahakari Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Maharashtra

7

Millath Co-Operative Bank Ltd

Karnataka

8

Needs Of Life Co-Operative Bank Ltd.

Maharashtra

9

Padmashree Dr. Vithal Rao Vikhe Patil

MaharashtraÂ

10

People’s Co-Operative Bank Ltd., Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh

11

Punjab & Maharashtra Co-Op. Bank Ltd.

Maharashtra

12

Rupee Co-Operative Bank Ltd.

Maharashtra

13

Shri Anand Coop. Bank Ltd., Pune

Maharashtra

14

Sikar Urban Co-Op. Bank Ltd.

Rajasthan

15

Sri Gururaghvendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha

Karnataka

16

The Mudhol Co-Operative Bank Ltd

Karnataka

17

Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd.

Maharashtra

18

Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank Ltd

Maharashtra

19

Independence Cooperative Bank Ltd, Nashik

Maharashtra

20

Deccan Urban Co-Operative Bank Ltd., Vijayapur

Karnataka

21

Garha Co-Operative Bank Ltd., Guna

Madhya Pradesh

Published on September 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like