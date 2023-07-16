Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has asked all insured banks to display the DICGC Logo and QR Code linked to its website on the banks’ internet banking portals and websites.

The decision taken in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has been taken with a view to enhance awareness about Deposit Insurance in a focused and sustained manner, DICGC said.

Also Read: Three pitfalls insurance buyers should avoid

“This will enable customers to easily identify banks covered by the Deposit Insurance Scheme of DICGC and facilitate timely access to information on Deposit Insurance,” it said.

All banks need to comply with the circular effective September 1, 2023. All commercial banks including branches of foreign banks functioning in India, local area banks and regional rural banks are insured by the DICGC.

DICGC is a specialised division of RBI and the insurer for banks’ customer deposits. It promotes public awareness on deposit insurance through its website, display of printed materials and through several financial literacy campaigns with RBI.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit