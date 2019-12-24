Money & Banking

Digit launches retail health cover product

LN Revathy Coimbatore | Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

Digit Insurance has launched Digit Health Care Plus, a retail health insurance product.

Kamesh Goyal, Chairman, Digit Insurance, said: “This is the first-of-its-kind in the industry. Health insurance products are usually offered as a one-size-fit-all cover with standard products. We wanted to change and simplify the cover by looking at the health needs of different age groups and customising the benefits accordingly, almost like a do-it-yourself health insurance so that people can choose the coverage that makes sense to them.”

Some of the key highlights of the product include refill or restoration benefit with family floater health insurance and flexible co-payment option, among others.

