Digit sees 650% rise in vehicle insurance policies

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
The strict enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act is good news for the insurance industry. There has been exponential growth in business over the last one week (from the beginning of September), said Jasleen Kohli, Chief Distribution Officer, Digit Insurance.
Kohli said that Digit registered a 650 per cent jump in customer base in Kerala in the last 10 days. Stating that 80 per cent of the two-wheeler owners opted out of insurance after the first year of purchase, she said: “It was highly under-penetrated, with a majority of owners allowing the vehicle cover to lapse after the first year. Strict enforcement has brought in a change.
“We can easily on-board customers whose vehicle cover is still live, but in the case of lapsed policies, the on-boarding process is a little different; there are a few checks and so on. The process is time consuming as it is not a straight journey. We do not ask the customer to wait for the surveyor. They will have to upload the picture of the vehicle and complete the necessary formalities.”
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports