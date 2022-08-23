Digital health IDs: Edelweiss General Insurance partners with Health Ministry 

Edelweiss General Insurance has partnered with the Union Health Ministry to help create digital health IDs for all in the country.

’ABHA’ or the Ayushman Bharat Health Account is a 14-digit number that helps users to share and access their health records digitally with registered healthcare providers. Customers of EGI and the general public will be able to generate their unique ABHA number through the company’s website, an EGI note said.

Shanai Ghosh, EGI Executive Director and Chief Executive, said the program would empower people to access medical diagnosis, treatment, and financing from verified healthcare providers and payors, from across the country.

‘ABHA’ is the first step towards creating digital health records, and is presently optional. The National Health Authority (NHA) is the apex body responsible for implementing this program under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the note said.