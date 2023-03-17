Lentra, a leading digital lending cloud platform, has appointed Hitesh Sahijwaala as Executive Vice President - India Sales and Distribution to accelerate lending across the world.

This is the third senior-level appointment in the past six months. In September, Lentra appointed Haribandhu Patra as CFO and Bhuvaneswar Naik as CHRO.

The appointment comes at a time when Lentra is rapidly driving growth in India and new markets of Southeast Asia, and scaling its platform to support some of the largest banks and NBFCs in the region.

In his new role, Sahijwaala will help further accelerate Lentra’s growth and advance its position in the digital lending space.

Track record

He has 25 years of experience in the IT industry and a track record of delivering value to customers while working for companies such as Oracle, Red-hat, and Hewlett-Packard. Prior to Lentra, Sahijwaala was the Regional Vice President of the Finserv Business Unit at Salesforce, where he played a role in transitioning value to customers.

Sandeep Mathur, CRO, Lentra said Sahijwaala’s leadership, experience, and proven track record in driving sales and revenue growth will be invaluable as the company continue to deliver impact to banking clients.

Sahijwaala said the financial services industry is plagued by long implementation cycles and big upfront spends for tech solutions, stunting innovation.

Lentra’s consumption-based business model and quick implementations are gaining traction with senior executives in banks, he said.

Last year, Lentra raised $60 million in Series B raise and announced its plans to expand across Southeast Asia. In India, the company has 60 partner banks and NBFCs and over 50 million loans processed through its platform.

