Digital lending framework aimed at ensuring regulatory arbitrage is not exploited: RBI Deputy Governor

The recently-announced regulatory framework for digital lending is designed to strike a balance between the need for an innovative and inclusive system while at the same time ensuring that regulatory arbitrage is not exploited to the detriment of the customer’s interest, according to M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

Another underlying theme of this regulatory framework is that the onus of complying with the regulatory guidelines rests with the regulated entities and they will have to ensure that the loan service facilitators and digital lending apps with which they have outsourcing tie-up functions within the regulatory ecosystem, not just in letter but also in spirit, he said in a speech delivered at Assocham’s 17th Annual Summit & Awards.

Rao underscored that additional measures recommended by the Working Group on Digital Lending – establishment of Digital India Trust Agency (DIGITA), a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) and the recommended / proposed legislative interventions like restricting balance sheet lending through digital mode to authorised entities only by framing a legislation styled as Banning of Unregulated Lending Activities (BULA) Act on the lines of Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, 2019 – would go a long way in creating a digital lending ecosystem which is safe and sound.

The Deputy Governor observed that the challenge for the regulator in a fast-developing economy like ours is to keep pace with the market innovations and strive to strike a balance between ensuring safety without stifling innovation which is never an easy task.

“Responsible financial innovation requires balancing innovative products with necessary safeguards for ensuring financial system stability and customer protection.

“Therefore, while appreciating and recognising the benefits emanating from digital credit, we need to take cognizance of the attendant risks such as data privacy, disruptive business models, aggressive recovery methods, and exorbitant interest rates,” Rao said.

Lending to MSMEs

One specific area where digital lending has the potential to be a catalyst for economic growth is cashflow-based lending to MSMEs, per the Deputy Governor.

“MSMEs are an important engine of growth for the Indian economy as they contribute around 45 per cent of exports and provide employment opportunities to more than 11 crore people.

“The provision of appropriate credit for MSMEs through seamless and digital cash-flow based lending will provide them with the much-needed impetus. It would enable lenders to leverage real time cashflow data to reimagine end-to-end lending process and “sachetisation” of products,’ Rao said.

As a regulator, RBI has been following a nuanced approach for industry/ market development and this is reflected in bringing out an appropriate regulatory framework for digital lending, he added.

“At its best, digital credit need to be responsible, inclusive, and affordable, which is something every financial institution should strive for. As always, we, at the RBI, would continue with our efforts to create an enabling regulatory ecosystem for financial innovation, protection of customers interest and strengthening of the financial infrastructure,” the Deputy Governor said.

Rao opined that as UPI transformed the way people pay, the Account Aggregator has potential to transform credit by making it more seamless and accessible for everyone using digital infrastructure.

“The JAM (Jan Dhan - Aadhar - Mobile) trinity has done wonders for financial inclusion. The next trinity consisting of UPI, e-KYC and AA (account aggregator) is expected to enable the next revolution in banking in the provision of customised and inclusive credit services,” he said.