Digital payments witness marginal dip in February

Mumbai, March 1 Digital payments remained robust in February, but registered a marginal dip from the month before with transactions on both the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and IMPS slowing down marginally. UPI payments remained above the Rs 8-lakh crore mark in February at Rs 8.26 lakh crore, as against Rs 8.31 lakh crore in January, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India on Tuesday. In terms of volume, too, the number of payments on the UPI platform were lower at 452.7 crore last month, compared to 461.7 crore in January 2022. This is the first time UPI payments have declined on a month-on-month basis since November last year. However, the volume and value of payments remained at levels similar to that of December 2021. Transactions on the Immediate Payment Service also declined marginally last month. IMPS processed 42.09 crore payments worth Rs 3.84 lakh crore in February 2022, compared to 44.01 crore transactions valued at Rs 3.87 lakh crore in January this year. Payments on the Aadhaar enabled Payment Service also registered a fall last month. As many as 9.44 crore transactions amounting to Rs 25,514.75 crore were processed in February through AePS, as against 11.5 crore payments worth Rs 29,345.91 in January. FASTag payments were the only ones to buck the trend and continued to see healthy growth last month. As many as 24.36 crore transactions worth Rs 3,631.22 crore were processed through FASTag in February 2022, compared to 23.1 crore transactions amounting to Rs 3,603.71 crore in January this year.

