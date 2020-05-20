Digital transactions to remain robust in post Covid-19 world

Missing your fancy office chair? You could soon get it at home
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
Amid the pandemic that’s led to most countries across the world announcing some form of a lockdown, payment players believe that digital transactions are the way ahead.
While payments major PayPal said May 1 was the highest transaction day ever in its history, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) noted that UPI payments are expected to rise in the coming months.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, NPCI COO Praveena Rai said it is working on enabling international payments on UPI and that the instances of frauds have also come down. “It is a work in progress. We hope to soon make an announcement on first leg of corridor…Cross-border leg needs to get enabled and once done people can start getting inward remittances,” she said.
She further said NPCI has also been receiving enquiries from some States and smart cities to make UPI payments so that people don’t have to carry wallets when they step out.
Meanwhile, addressing a separate media briefing on risk and security, PayPal said it anticipates 1.5 crore to 2 crore active customers in the second quarter of the year. It currently has an active used base of 30 crore users.
Guru Bhat, V-P, Customer Success Platform, GM PayPal India, noted that more users are likely to accept and continue using digital payments as a safety precaution to avoid the spread of Covid-19.
“In demonetisation, the behavioural change and shift towards digital payments was due to lack of availability of cash. In this case, it is not due to a mere inconvenience,” he said, while adding that the use of cash will not get eliminated.
Sri Shivananda, SVP and CTO, PayPal, also pointed out that currency notes or cards extend the physical touch, which is being questioned in the pandemic.
NPCI data had revealed that digital payments had declined in April amid the national lockdown, with Aadhaar enabled Payment Systems being the only exception where volumes surged after cash transfers by the government.
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Although the Covid-19 pandemic could tilt the scales temporarily, the strong foundation laid in recent times ...
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
High revenue growth, rise in ARPU and steady demand amidst Covid are positives. But the telco’s high debt ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...