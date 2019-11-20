Distressed PMC depositors hold protest at RBI

Alcatel 3T 10 review: Good-looking and affordable
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Distressed depositors of scam-hit PMC Bank on Wednesday held a day-long protest outside the RBI office in New Delhi, demanding their “hard earned” money be returned at the earliest.
A delegation of the depositors met a senior official of the Reserve Bank of India, who assured them efforts were on to address their problem.
Delhi resident Rajinder Singh, who says to have a deposit of about Rs 20 lakh in the bank, said that authorities should give them a time frame for refund of his money.
Another depositor Jagpreet Singh, having three accounts in the bank, said that most of the affected people were senior citizens who had put in their life savings in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.
The affected depositors raised slogans against the Reserve Bank, alleging that the central bank did not do its job. They also alleged political connections behind the scam.
Statutory inspection of PMC by the RBI revealed large group exposure toward Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Group companies to the tune of approximately Rs 6,226.01 crore (inclusive of interest accrued in the related accounts).
Out of total exposure of Rs 6,226.01 crore as of end-March, 2019 to the HDIL group, only Rs 439.58 crore was disclosed to the RBI and remaining Rs 5,786.43 crore remained undisclosed.
As on September 23, 2019 (date of imposition of RBI directions), total depositors of the bank were 9,15,775. However, as on November 5, 2019, with withdrawal limit being increased to Rs 50,000, almost 78 per cent of the depositors will be able to withdraw entire amount deposited with PMC bank, thereby addressing depositors interest, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
The government has not been sympathetic to the beleaguered wind industry’s many demands, leaving it helpless.
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
The ongoing International Pepper Community meeting, declaring huge carry forward stocks in some producing ...
Like all other decisions in life, investing too can often be marred by emotional choices and psychological ...
Heritage homes can be turned from a money guzzler into a money spinner
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...