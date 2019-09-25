DMI Fin, Mswipe in tie-up to offer credit solutionsfor millennials

Point-of-Sale merchant acquirer Mswipe has tied up with DMI Finance, an NBFC in the digital consumer finance space, and has launched a credit product for millennials. The DMI emi Mcard will enable millennials get instant pre-approved credit of up to ₹1 lakh, which can be repaid in equated monthly instalments.

“DMI expects to lend ₹400 crore to over 10 lakh customers in the first year, and expects meeting loan demand for ₹1,500 crore in subsequent years,” said Mswipe.

Regular users of Mswipe’s PoS will be eligible for the DMI emi Mcard. DMI and Mswipe will pre-qualify customers using its internal risk framework.

“Our emi Mcard is an end-to-end platform for NBFCs to leverage the Mswipe network to offer loans to pre-approved customers,” said Manish Patel, Founder and CEO, Mswipe.