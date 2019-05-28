Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday May 28, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8938 0.8918 0.887 0.8805 Euro 0.8938 0.894 0.8918 0.887
0.7895 0.7883 0.7858 0.7826 Pound Sterling 0.7892 0.7895 0.7885 0.7859
109.3476 109.1079 108.5529 107.8217 Japanese Yen* 109.3608 109.3569 109.1177 108.5561
1.0043 1.0017 0.9958 0.9876 Swiss Franc 1.0048 1.0045 1.0019 0.9958
1.3776 50.6957 51.0435 51.5435 Singapore Dollar 1.3777 51.0146 50.9928 51.4855
7.8514 8.9121 8.9847 9.0727 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8501 8.9259 8.9643 9.0625
1.445 101.3913 102.087 103.087 Australian Dollar 1.4443 99.8429 101.9855 102.971
8.6933 8.0506 8.1152 8.2136 Norwegian Kroner 8.6929 8.0891 8.0978 8.1855
9.5507 7.3257 7.3914 7.4953 Swedish Kroner 9.5646 7.4115 7.3686 7.4554
1.3472 51.8222 52.1778 53.0821 Canadian Dollar 1.3476 52.1567 52.1259 52.6296
69.72 69.96 70.44 71.13 Indian Rupees 69.6300 69.89 70.37 71.05
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on May 28, 2019
