Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday August 28, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9025 0.9005 0.8964 0.8903 Euro 0.9022 0.9025 0.9005 0.8964
0.8193 0.8184 0.8165 0.8137 Pound Sterling 0.819 0.8194 0.8183 0.8164
105.7568 105.5482 105.1093 104.4103 Japanese Yen* 105.7956 105.7692 105.541 105.1017
0.9813 0.9787 0.9735 0.9653 Swiss Franc 0.9817 0.9813 0.9787 0.9733
1.3886 51.8705 52.2446 52.7986 Singapore Dollar 1.3892 51.8345 52.2086 52.7626
7.8417 9.1847 9.2628 9.361 Hong Kong Dollar 7.849 9.1783 9.2446 9.3546
1.4826 106.0294 108.3881 107.9265 Australian Dollar 1.4816 105.9559 108.3134 107.8529
9.0352 7.9845 8.051 8.1364 Norwegian Kroner 9.0353 7.9967 8.0365 8.1218
9.7068 7.4253 7.4943 7.6052 Swedish Kroner 9.7077 7.5052 7.4737 7.5686
1.3307 54.2105 54.6015 55.1805 Canadian Dollar 1.331 54.1729 54.5639 55.1429
71.83 72.10 72.62 73.39 Indian Rupees 71.7400 72.05 72.57 73.34
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on August 28, 2019
