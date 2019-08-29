Thursday, August 29, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday August 29, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9032 0.9012 0.8971 0.891 Euro 0.9032 0.9032 0.9012 0.8973
0.8186 0.8175 0.8158 0.813 Pound Sterling 0.8184 0.8187 0.8176 0.8158
106.2546 106.0121 105.6113 104.9 Japanese Yen* 106.2944 106.2611 106.026 105.6068
0.9828 0.9799 0.9748 0.9667 Swiss Franc 0.9832 0.9827 0.9801 0.9749
1.3873 51.8849 52.2662 52.8273 Singapore Dollar 1.3877 52.1449 52.1511 52.7122
7.845 9.1873 9.2666 9.3661 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8437 9.1669 9.2344 9.3457
1.4823 107.6418 108.4328 107.9853 Australian Dollar 1.4816 105.8235 108.194 107.75
9.0732 7.9515 8.0188 8.1138 Norwegian Kroner 9.0733 7.9514 7.9923 8.0872
9.7371 7.4045 7.4743 7.5779 Swedish Kroner 9.7514 7.4725 7.4425 7.5381
1.3278 54.2256 54.6241 55.2105 Canadian Dollar 1.3283 54.1053 54.5038 55.0902
71.86 72.12 72.65 73.43 Indian Rupees 71.7700 71.96 72.49 73.27
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on August 29, 2019
