Thursday, September 05, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday September 05, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9042 0.902 0.8981 0.8917 Euro 0.9038 0.9041 0.902 0.898
0.8104 0.8092 0.8076 0.8049 Pound Sterling 0.8101 0.8104 0.8094 0.8076
106.6924 106.4464 106.0248 105.319 Japanese Yen* 106.7013 106.6884 106.4497 106.0234
0.9826 0.9798 0.9748 0.9667 Swiss Franc 0.983 0.9826 0.9799 0.9746
1.383 52.2899 52.6667 53.2319 Singapore Dollar 1.3834 52.2464 52.6232 53.1884
7.8408 9.2041 9.2704 9.3819 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8395 9.2082 9.2628 9.3622
1.4662 106.1176 106.8824 108.0294 Australian Dollar 1.4655 104.4928 106.7941 107.9412
8.9763 8.0356 8.1026 8.1987 Norwegian Kroner 8.9762 8.0469 8.0869 8.1828
9.651 7.47 7.5394 7.6521 Swedish Kroner 9.6519 7.5497 7.5176 7.6141
1.3193 54.6667 55.0606 55.6515 Canadian Dollar 1.3198 54.6212 55.0152 55.6061
71.90 72.16 72.68 73.46 Indian Rupees 71.8100 72.10 72.62 73.40
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 05, 2019
