Monday, September 09, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday September 09, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.905 0.9029 0.8989 0.8927 Euro 0.9049 0.905 0.9029 0.8989
0.8087 0.8076 0.8058 0.8031 Pound Sterling 0.8086 0.8086 0.8077 0.8059
106.9449 106.6933 106.2711 105.558 Japanese Yen* 106.9861 106.9283 106.6902 106.2736
0.9891 0.9863 0.9812 0.9731 Swiss Franc 0.9894 0.989 0.9864 0.9811
1.3795 52.2101 52.558 53.1232 Singapore Dollar 1.3799 52.1159 52.4638 53.029
7.8426 9.1901 9.2513 9.3508 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8414 9.1735 9.2347 9.3342
1.4553 104.4203 105.1159 106.2464 Australian Dollar 1.4552 104.2319 104.9275 106.058
8.9254 8.0683 8.1312 8.2278 Norwegian Kroner 8.9364 8.0718 8.1075 8.204
9.6452 7.4663 7.5317 7.6444 Swedish Kroner 9.646 7.5388 7.5026 7.5992
1.3148 55 55.3664 55.9618 Canadian Dollar 1.3153 54.9008 55.2672 55.8626
71.76 72.05 72.53 73.31 Indian Rupees 71.6700 71.92 72.40 73.18
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 09, 2019
