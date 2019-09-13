Friday, September 13, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday September 13, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9012 0.8992 0.8952 0.8891 Euro 0.9008 0.9012 0.8991 0.8954
0.8034 0.8024 0.8008 0.7981 Pound Sterling 0.8032 0.8033 0.8024 0.8008
107.9872 107.7412 107.3266 106.5932 Japanese Yen* 108.007 107.9745 107.7339 107.3373
0.9861 0.9834 0.9786 0.9708 Swiss Franc 0.9864 0.986 0.9834 0.9787
1.3724 52.0146 52.3942 52.9854 Singapore Dollar 1.3727 51.9854 52.365 52.9635
7.8258 9.1009 9.1673 9.2826 Hong Kong Dollar 7.824 9.1074 9.1622 9.2669
1.4548 103.2754 104.029 105.2029 Australian Dollar 1.4546 103.2174 103.971 105.1594
8.9395 7.9709 8.0291 8.1288 Norwegian Kroner 8.9501 7.9843 8.0246 8.1163
9.5919 7.4307 7.5005 7.609 Swedish Kroner 9.592 7.5127 7.4807 7.582
1.3228 53.9848 54.3788 54.9924 Canadian Dollar 1.323 53.9545 54.3485 54.9697
70.98 71.26 71.78 72.59 Indian Rupees 70.8850 71.22 71.74 72.56
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 13, 2019
TOPICS