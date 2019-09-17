Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday September 17, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9073 0.9049 0.901 0.8949 Euro 0.907 0.9073 0.9049 0.9011
0.8055 0.8043 0.8025 0.7998 Pound Sterling 0.8052 0.8055 0.8044 0.8026
108.1439 107.8637 107.4408 106.6957 Japanese Yen* 108.1713 108.1345 107.8662 107.4557
0.9945 0.9913 0.9866 0.9787 Swiss Franc 0.9949 0.9943 0.9915 0.9867
1.3765 52.2826 52.6304 53.2319 Singapore Dollar 1.3769 52.5912 52.5652 53.1594
7.8257 9.2263 9.2877 9.3939 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8244 9.2136 9.2762 9.3811
1.4631 106.1029 106.8088 106.4638 Australian Dollar 1.4631 104.4203 106.6765 107.8824
8.9576 8.0525 8.1151 8.217 Norwegian Kroner 8.9688 8.0683 8.096 8.1966
9.7081 7.4305 7.4954 7.6124 Swedish Kroner 9.7091 7.513 7.4706 7.5707
1.3257 54.2481 55.0227 55.6515 Canadian Dollar 1.326 54.5833 54.5414 55.5758
71.84 72.15 72.63 73.46 Indian Rupees 71.7500 72.05 72.54 73.36
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 17, 2019
