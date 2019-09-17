Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
|Indicative on Tuesday September 17, 2019
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|Currency
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|0.9073
|0.9049
|0.901
|0.8949
|Euro
|0.907
|0.9073
|0.9049
|0.9011
|0.8055
|0.8043
|0.8025
|0.7998
|Pound Sterling
|0.8052
|0.8055
|0.8044
|0.8026
|108.1439
|107.8637
|107.4408
|106.6957
|Japanese Yen*
|108.1713
|108.1345
|107.8662
|107.4557
|0.9945
|0.9913
|0.9866
|0.9787
|Swiss Franc
|0.9949
|0.9943
|0.9915
|0.9867
|1.3765
|52.2826
|52.6304
|53.2319
|Singapore Dollar
|1.3769
|52.5912
|52.5652
|53.1594
|7.8257
|9.2263
|9.2877
|9.3939
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.8244
|9.2136
|9.2762
|9.3811
|1.4631
|106.1029
|106.8088
|106.4638
|Australian Dollar
|1.4631
|104.4203
|106.6765
|107.8824
|8.9576
|8.0525
|8.1151
|8.217
|Norwegian Kroner
|8.9688
|8.0683
|8.096
|8.1966
|9.7081
|7.4305
|7.4954
|7.6124
|Swedish Kroner
|9.7091
|7.513
|7.4706
|7.5707
|1.3257
|54.2481
|55.0227
|55.6515
|Canadian Dollar
|1.326
|54.5833
|54.5414
|55.5758
|71.84
|72.15
|72.63
|73.46
|Indian Rupees
|71.7500
|72.05
|72.54
|73.36
|Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
