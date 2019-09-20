Friday, September 20, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday September 20, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9073 0.9051 0.9014 0.8954 Euro 0.907 0.9074 0.9052 0.9015
0.8015 0.8004 0.7989 0.7964 Pound Sterling 0.8013 0.8016 0.8006 0.7988
107.952 107.69 107.2795 106.5786 Japanese Yen* 107.9629 107.9545 107.7027 107.276
0.9919 0.9893 0.9846 0.977 Swiss Franc 0.9923 0.9919 0.9894 0.9845
1.376 51.6522 52.0072 52.9781 Singapore Dollar 1.3761 52.0073 51.9783 52.5652
7.8366 9.1034 9.166 9.2695 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8354 9.0996 9.1609 9.2644
1.4739 104.8235 105.5441 106.7353 Australian Dollar 1.4736 104.7794 105.4853 106.6765
9.0102 7.9024 7.9656 8.0644 Norwegian Kroner 9.0216 7.9167 7.9523 8.0511
9.6995 7.3485 7.4143 7.529 Swedish Kroner 9.7004 7.4296 7.3948 7.4938
1.3288 53.594 53.9624 54.5714 Canadian Dollar 1.3289 53.5714 53.9323 54.5414
71.00 71.28 71.77 72.58 Indian Rupees 70.9100 71.25 71.73 72.54
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 20, 2019
