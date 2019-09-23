Monday, September 23, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday September 23, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9099 0.9078 0.904 0.8981 Euro 0.9098 0.9099 0.9079 0.904
0.8049 0.8039 0.8023 0.7999 Pound Sterling 0.8047 0.8049 0.804 0.8023
107.4955 107.2536 106.8493 106.1448 Japanese Yen* 107.522 107.5053 107.2733 106.8406
0.9912 0.9886 0.9838 0.9766 Swiss Franc 0.9913 0.9912 0.9888 0.9838
1.3779 51.6449 52 52.5725 Singapore Dollar 1.3783 51.587 51.942 52.5145
7.8355 9.0906 9.1531 9.2656 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8429 9.092 9.1429 9.2436
1.4777 104.8088 105.5294 106.6912 Australian Dollar 1.4777 104.6912 105.4118 106.5735
9.078 7.8491 7.9118 7.9989 Norwegian Kroner 9.0781 7.8576 7.8943 7.9901
9.7514 7.3097 7.3751 7.4794 Swedish Kroner 9.7524 7.3849 7.3518 7.4405
1.3267 53.5865 53.9549 54.9621 Canadian Dollar 1.327 53.9318 53.8947 54.4887
70.99 71.27 71.76 72.55 Indian Rupees 70.9000 71.19 71.68 72.47
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 23, 2019
