Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday September 24, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9086 0.9064 0.9025 0.8965 Euro 0.9085 0.9087 0.9064 0.9027
0.8015 0.8005 0.7988 0.7964 Pound Sterling 0.8013 0.8016 0.8005 0.7989
107.6341 107.3879 106.9875 106.2939 Japanese Yen* 107.6684 107.647 107.3869 106.9973
0.9882 0.9855 0.9807 0.9733 Swiss Franc 0.9886 0.9882 0.9854 0.9808
1.3761 51.7174 52.0362 53.0073 Singapore Dollar 1.3766 51.9927 51.9348 52.5217
7.8433 9.1033 9.1594 9.2746 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8425 9.0971 9.1416 9.2449
1.4715 104.9559 105.6029 106.7941 Australian Dollar 1.4713 104.75 105.3971 106.5882
8.9949 7.93 7.9878 8.0779 Norwegian Kroner 9.007 7.9321 7.9633 8.0623
9.6812 7.3653 7.4337 7.541 Swedish Kroner 9.696 7.4431 7.3963 7.4953
1.3243 54.0682 54.4015 55.0152 Canadian Dollar 1.3249 53.9621 54.2955 54.9091
71.06 71.37 71.81 72.62 Indian Rupees 70.9750 71.23 71.67 72.48
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 24, 2019
