Friday, September 27, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday September 27, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9144 0.9122 0.9077 0.9021 Euro 0.914 0.9143 0.9124 0.9078
0.8128 0.8116 0.8096 0.8074 Pound Sterling 0.8125 0.8127 0.8119 0.8097
108.0808 107.8363 107.2782 106.6844 Japanese Yen* 108.0723 108.0623 107.8577 107.2982
0.9927 0.9901 0.9843 0.9776 Swiss Franc 0.9929 0.9927 0.9901 0.9844
1.3812 51.3551 51.6957 52.2754 Singapore Dollar 1.3813 51.2826 51.6232 52.2029
7.838 9.0395 9.0995 9.2133 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8364 9.0383 9.0867 9.1888
1.4802 104.2206 104.9118 106.0882 Australian Dollar 1.4798 104.0735 104.7647 105.9412
9.0655 7.8137 7.8742 7.9713 Norwegian Kroner 9.0653 7.8199 7.8545 7.9514
9.7812 7.2464 7.3094 7.4295 Swedish Kroner 9.782 7.3261 7.2843 7.3811
1.3252 53.2857 54.0455 54.6515 Canadian Dollar 1.3255 53.6136 53.5639 54.5758
70.62 70.87 71.34 72.14 Indian Rupees 70.5280 70.77 71.24 72.04
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 27, 2019
