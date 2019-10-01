Tuesday, October 01, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday October 01, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9171 0.9149 0.9103 0.9049 Euro 0.9168 0.917 0.9148 0.9104
0.8182 0.8171 0.8149 0.8128 Pound Sterling 0.8179 0.8181 0.8171 0.8149
108.1484 107.9051 107.3499 106.7744 Japanese Yen* 108.1431 108.1351 107.8991 107.3592
0.9989 0.9961 0.9905 0.9838 Swiss Franc 0.9993 0.9989 0.9961 0.9905
1.3862 51.3597 51.6978 52.6522 Singapore Dollar 1.3866 51.7246 51.6906 52.2662
7.8434 9.1059 9.1658 9.2679 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8422 9.1046 9.1645 9.2666
1.4961 106.5522 107.2537 108.4478 Australian Dollar 1.4958 106.5373 107.2388 108.4328
9.1322 7.8193 7.8794 7.9759 Norwegian Kroner 9.1324 7.8353 7.8697 7.966
9.9081 7.2038 7.2659 7.3841 Swedish Kroner 9.9093 7.2911 7.2503 7.3458
1.3265 53.6767 54.0301 55.0455 Canadian Dollar 1.3268 54.0758 54.0226 54.6241
71.14 71.39 71.86 72.66 Indian Rupees 71.0500 71.38 71.85 72.65
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on October 01, 2019
TOPICS