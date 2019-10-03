Thursday, October 03, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday October 03, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9128 0.9108 0.9064 0.9012 Euro 0.9128 0.9129 0.9108 0.9065
0.8083 0.8074 0.8054 0.8034 Pound Sterling 0.8081 0.8084 0.8074 0.8055
107.0469 106.8277 106.3066 105.7372 Japanese Yen* 107.0565 107.0516 106.8287 106.3261
1.0018 0.9993 0.9938 0.9872 Swiss Franc 1.0018 1.0018 0.9992 0.9938
1.3815 51.587 51.913 52.4855 Singapore Dollar 1.3816 51.5942 51.9203 52.4928
7.8387 9.0804 9.1378 9.2385 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8461 9.0932 9.139 9.2398
1.4878 106.2537 106.9254 108.1045 Australian Dollar 1.4878 104.7059 106.9403 108.1194
9.1418 7.7803 7.8381 7.9245 Norwegian Kroner 9.1537 7.7899 7.8306 7.9256
9.8802 7.2055 7.2657 7.3758 Swedish Kroner 9.8815 7.2876 7.252 7.3469
1.3342 53.5263 53.8647 54.4586 Canadian Dollar 1.3348 53.5338 53.8722 54.4662
70.94 71.19 71.64 72.43 Indian Rupees 70.8500 71.20 71.65 72.44
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on October 03, 2019
