Wednesday, October 09, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday October 09, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9112 0.9092 0.905 0.8998 Euro 0.9111 0.9113 0.9093 0.9049
0.8186 0.8176 0.8157 0.8136 Pound Sterling 0.8184 0.8186 0.8176 0.8156
107.3336 107.1128 106.6202 106.0482 Japanese Yen* 107.3598 107.3483 107.1226 106.602
0.9947 0.9922 0.9868 0.9802 Swiss Franc 0.9948 0.9947 0.9923 0.9868
1.3801 51.7246 52.0507 52.6014 Singapore Dollar 1.3805 51.6594 51.9855 52.5362
7.8423 9.1046 9.162 9.2589 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8411 9.0931 9.1505 9.2474
1.4831 106.5373 107.209 106.75 Australian Dollar 1.4831 104.8382 107.0746 108.209
9.1662 7.7841 7.8332 7.9247 Norwegian Kroner 9.1783 7.7828 7.8233 7.9062
9.9483 7.1739 7.2336 7.3397 Swedish Kroner 9.9496 7.2449 7.2101 7.3011
1.3323 53.6692 54.0075 54.5789 Canadian Dollar 1.3323 53.6015 53.9398 54.5113
71.13 71.38 71.83 72.59 Indian Rupees 71.0400 71.29 71.74 72.50
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on October 09, 2019
